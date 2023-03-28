Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 7,284 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.