Chicago Capital LLC Has $36.32 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.70. 1,467,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

