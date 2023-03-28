Chicago Capital LLC Has $66.27 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 3.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $66,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DXCM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. 397,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.