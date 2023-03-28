Chicago Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

ADBE stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $370.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

