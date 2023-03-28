Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. 2,340,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

