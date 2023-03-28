Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CSSEN opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
