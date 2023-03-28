China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

Shares of JINFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

