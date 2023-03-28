China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 1.3 %
China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.
About China Mengniu Dairy
