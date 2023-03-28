China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 1.3 %

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

