Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $8,459.07 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

