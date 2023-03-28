Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.60. 70,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,782. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

