Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 240,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 839,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.