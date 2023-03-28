Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 240,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 839,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.