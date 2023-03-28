Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $113.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

