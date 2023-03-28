Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CMTG opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CMTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

