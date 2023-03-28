Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

