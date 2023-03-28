Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LDP opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.