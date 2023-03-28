Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Comcast by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719,924. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

