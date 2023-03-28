Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.78% 27.64% 2.35% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 1 1 0 2.50 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arko and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Dividends

Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Arko pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and DFI Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.50 16.48 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arko beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, and bulk and spot purchasers. It operates approximately 3,000 locations comprising approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

