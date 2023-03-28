Compound USD Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.61 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $605.39 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

