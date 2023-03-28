COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

COMS stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

