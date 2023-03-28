Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Up 61.9% in March

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.39. 1,762,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,161. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

