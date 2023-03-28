Contrasting Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 6.07% 6.13% 4.38% Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.64 $50.50 million $1.05 27.54 Invacare $872.46 million 0.00 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.01

Avanos Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avanos Medical and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Invacare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

