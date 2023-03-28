Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,601. The company has a market cap of C$451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $864,300. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

