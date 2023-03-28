Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

OTC:CPLFF opened at $3.77 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

