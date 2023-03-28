Cormark Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$1.00 target price on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$102.78 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
