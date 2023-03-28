Cormark Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$1.00 target price on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$102.78 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.

Insider Activity at Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

In related news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,115. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,250 shares of company stock worth $56,890. 21.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

