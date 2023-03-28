Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 0.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 460,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,801. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.