Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Update

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

NYSE:CORS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,344. Corsair Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

