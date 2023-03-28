Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.68 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

