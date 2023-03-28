Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.