Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. 12,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,500. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

