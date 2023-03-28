Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Crexendo has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crexendo to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Crexendo Stock Down 1.8 %

CXDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The company has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

About Crexendo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

