Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Update

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CHBH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

