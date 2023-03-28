CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 447,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.