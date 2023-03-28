Crypterium Price Down 12.8% This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $668,675.29 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,554,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

