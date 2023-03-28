CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Up 0.2 %

CSLLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,148. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

