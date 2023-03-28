CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 58,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 287,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

