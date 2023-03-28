Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 1.0 %
Culp stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.