Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Culp Trading Up 1.0 %

Culp stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

