Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

