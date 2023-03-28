DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

