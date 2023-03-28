Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.20. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 116,796 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $46,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

