DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005735 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $229.99 million and $2.30 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

