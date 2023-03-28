Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

