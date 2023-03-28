David Bottomley Purchases 55,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,250.00 ($42,166.67).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, David Bottomley purchased 45,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,000.00).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Ryder Capital’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

