DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.70

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 97% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00152343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00073520 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00042241 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,909,463 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.