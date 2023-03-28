DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $1,354.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00320486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000640 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.