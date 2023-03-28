Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

