DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 17,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

