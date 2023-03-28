Dero (DERO) Price Hits $7.09

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Dero has a total market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $264,574.34 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $7.09 or 0.00025966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,321.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00327511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00567816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00073717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00442209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,407,983 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

