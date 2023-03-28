Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.85

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 118816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $30.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.