Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.85

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 118816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
See Also
