Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

In other news, insider Jonathan Sweeney bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$41,940.00 ($27,960.00). 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

