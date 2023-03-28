DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of DiamondHead stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 165,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,866. DiamondHead has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondHead

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

